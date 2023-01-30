VACANCY: Debtors Clerk

A vacancy for a Debtors Clerk has arisen in Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd. The incumbent shall be based in Harare.

Aspiring candidates must meet the following Qualifications:

 At least 5 ‘O’ Levels, including Maths and English

 Diploma in Accounting

Aspiring candidates must meet the following requirements:

 Ability to interact, negotiate, and achieve targets

 Ability to analyse and solve work-related problems and achieve the correct outcomes.

 Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

 Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics NAV is an added advantage

 No criminal Record.

Interested people should submit an application letter, Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications no later than 6 February 2023. Applications must be sent to careers@lakeharvest.com.