VACANCY: Debtors Clerk

Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd
A vacancy for a Debtors Clerk has arisen in Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd. The incumbent shall be based in Harare.
Aspiring candidates must meet the following Qualifications:
At least 5 ‘O’ Levels, including Maths and English
Diploma in Accounting
Aspiring candidates must meet the following requirements:
Ability to interact, negotiate, and achieve targets
Ability to analyse and solve work-related problems and achieve the correct outcomes.
Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.
Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics NAV is an added advantage
No criminal Record.
Interested people should submit an application letter, Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications no later than 6 February 2023. Applications must be sent to careers@lakeharvest.com.
To apply for this job email your details to careers@lakeharvest.com