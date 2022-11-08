VACANCY: Dental Prosthesis Design Assistant – Internship and Apprenticeship

Dental Prosthesis Design Assistant- Internship and Apprenticeship

An opportunity has arisen for a skills attainment internship, apprenticeship and possible employment for a young talented artistic individual who would like to begin a career as a dental prosthesis designer. The currently available entry-level position is the internship for the assistant prosthesis designer with future avenues for apprenticeship and fully paid training for the successful candidate(s) with talent and a suitable attitude.

Candidate requirements

-5 O’levels English including maths

-A level or higher is not necessary but could be an added advantage

– A strong acquaintanceship or knowledge of working with computers

– Self-motivated achiever

-Willingness to take up prosthesis design as a career.

– Art ability good modelling (design/moulding/ carving) skills and an eye for colour and form -should be able to draw atleast images of people and natural objects and have shading or painting abilities

-An ability to concentrate on fine intricate work

-Good eyesight (either with or without glasses, not a big issue)

-Good manual dexterity (stable precise hands)

-An interest in human science and self-motivated to study

-Able to work willingly both under instructions and on self-motivation.

-Honest and reliable

Suitable candidates should submit via email dentist@ilubaclinic.com documents or images of the following 5 application requirements.

1. Brief CV

2. Necessary qualification certificates held

3. A drawing on white paper of the human hand from elbow to fingertips ( the applicant will be asked to draw inhouse after the interview)

4. A drawing of a sphere with its shadow (shaded or painted) OR a carved clay/putty/soap/ wood/ figure of the individual’s choosing.

5. A brief motivation letter (less than one page)

Due date: Saturday 12 November 2022

Original documents/ artwork should be brought into the interview. Qualifying applicants will be notified of the interview date and location. Remuneration details for apprenticeship will be notified to successful candidates who will first undergo orientation and internship.