VACANCY: Digital Marketer

Our client is looking for an experienced and creative Digital Marketer to join their team. As a Digital Marketer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing our marketing strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing and sales efforts. You will be working closely with the Marketing and Sales departments.
What You Should Have:
- Build and maintain company social media presence
- Plan and execute video advertising campaigns
- Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess goals (ROI and KPI’s)
- Identify trends and insights and optimize spend and performance based on the insights
- Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies
- Plan, execute and measure experiments and conversion tests
- Collaborate with internal teams to create landing page, blog content, electronic direct emails and optimize user experience
- Website Maintenance (Within HubSpot)
- Maintain and exercise website SEO
- Utilize strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints
- Strong knowledge of HubSpot CRM
- Instrument conversion points and optimize user funnels
- Ensure EDM’s are sent on time and provide strategy advice to improve the metrics
- Ensure social media posts are delivered frequently and are on brand
- Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners
- Evaluate emerging technologies, provide thought leadership and perspective for adoption where appropriate
- Assist with database maintenance and ensure there are enough contacts for cold calls
Qualifications
Marketing related degree
HubSpot certification
Previous agency experience is an added advantage
Email Your CV To: recruitment@bpozim.com quoting the job title.