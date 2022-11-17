VACANCY: Digital Marketer

Our client is looking for an experienced and creative Digital Marketer to join their team. As a Digital Marketer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing our marketing strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing and sales efforts. You will be working closely with the Marketing and Sales departments.

What You Should Have:

Build and maintain company social media presence

Plan and execute video advertising campaigns

Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess goals (ROI and KPI’s)

Identify trends and insights and optimize spend and performance based on the insights

Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies

Plan, execute and measure experiments and conversion tests

Collaborate with internal teams to create landing page, blog content, electronic direct emails and optimize user experience

Website Maintenance (Within HubSpot)

Maintain and exercise website SEO

Utilize strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints

Strong knowledge of HubSpot CRM

Instrument conversion points and optimize user funnels

Ensure EDM’s are sent on time and provide strategy advice to improve the metrics

Ensure social media posts are delivered frequently and are on brand

Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners

Evaluate emerging technologies, provide thought leadership and perspective for adoption where appropriate

Assist with database maintenance and ensure there are enough contacts for cold calls

Qualifications

Marketing related degree

HubSpot certification

Previous agency experience is an added advantage

Email Your CV To: recruitment@bpozim.com quoting the job title.