VACANCY: Document Controller

Job Title: Document Controller

Department: Construction

Reports to: Contracts Manager

Number of Direct Reports: 0

Job Purpose

Play an active role in the day-to-day management of construction project documentation. Provide input and guidance for the setup and compliance of document control for construction projects. Site representative for electronic and hard-copy document management systems, including access control and library management.

Responsibilities

• Have a basic understanding of construction projects and documentation systems.

• In charge of project folder setup, folder management, formulating registries, and document and drawing number allocation.

• Liaise with and distribute project-related information with the project team and potentially external parties.

• Process and control all project document types on a day-to-day basis in an accurate and timely manner.

• Ensure that quality documentation, such as documents, drawings, Requests for Information (RFIs), and incoming and outgoing registers, are maintained.

• File documents in physical and digital records and ensure appropriate storage on behalf of the Company, our clients, and industry professionals.

• Adhere to the Company’s document lifecycle procedures and processes as required by the Contracts Manager.

• Communicate changes to document control procedures or other relevant information to the project team in consultation with the Contracts Manager.

• Assist in implementing new and improving Document Management Systems and Document Management Processes.

• Train employees about the project documentation system on how to use and access the documents as required.

• Maintain confidentiality of sensitive documentation.

• Use of a computer to organize and distribute documents within the Company via One Drive, SharePoint, Outlook, or Drop Box for example.

• Assist in the planning stages of a project.

• Ensure documents are shared at key times to facilitate timely project completion.

Key Skills Required

• Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

• Detail-oriented – extremely organized, thorough, and good at multitasking.

• Time management skills.

• Can work independently without much guidance.

• Ability to engage and communicate effectively (written and verbal) with stakeholders at all levels.

• Strong MS Office Skillset (SharePoint, Outlook, Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint).

• Administration skills.

Kindly send your CV in word format to mordester@priconsultants.com, if suitable, before Wednesday, the 8th of March, 2023.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED