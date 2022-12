Our client, with mining operations in Nigeria, is looking for Drill Operators to join their team. Candidates must be experienced with Jumbo Drills, Long hole Drills and Anfo Charges. Interested and suitably experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than Thursday, the 8th of December 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.