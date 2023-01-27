VACANCY: Driver and Logistics Officer

Overview and background

EWMI, in partnership with the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), Veritas and Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) are implementing the Partnerships for Justice (P4J) Programme in Zimbabwe. This is a five-year programme aimed at improving the delivery of Justice to the public through increasing the transparency, accountability, and efficiency of Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs). The programme seeks to achieve three set objectives (1) promote systematic and sustained monitoring of targeted justice sector institutions (2) Increase citizen participation in the justice system and enhance open and accessible justice.

Reporting, supervision and working hours

The Driver and Logistics Officer will report to the Finance and Administration Director and will work closely with the rest of the P4J team. The position will initially be on a part-time basis.

Responsibilities and tasks

The Driver and Logistics Officer will dedicate his time to assisting the Finance and Administration Director on all logistical and administrative matters affecting the P4J local office and to driving the EWMI vehicle(s) for the related activities. The driver will use their technical skills, education, experience, and country knowledge to accomplish the following tasks:

Assist the Finance and Administration Director in all matters related to administrative functions and logistics of the Activity.

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of P4J’s logistics procedures and advise the Finance and Administration Director on opportunities, deficiencies, and requirements to maintain the highest quality of support to P4J staff.

Ensure that office furniture works well, equipment runs smoothly, utilities work properly, and liaise with appropriate service providers to fix problems;

Set up and maintain levels of frequently consumed items, equipment and materials and buy office supplies based on a written request from the Finance and Office Director;

Assists with property inventory;

Assist P4J staff with the logistical aspects of organizing public events and training activities, including setting up training rooms and equipment, on an as-needed basis.

Perform mailing services related to P4J’s activities.

Drive in Harare and in the regions for P4J-related activities.

Drive in full and continuous compliance with U.S. government, Zimbabwe, and EWMI rules and regulations, including EWMI Vehicle Administration manual and P4J Travel Policy.

Ensure that EWMI vehicles are appropriately maintained and serviced in compliance with U.S. government and Zimbabwe legal requirements.

Transport passengers and goods when required;

Operate and maintain the vehicle(s) according to the manufacturer manuals;

Keep the vehicle(s) clean and tidy;

Perform small maintenance of the vehicle(s) where possible;

Immediately report any damage to the vehicle(s) to the Finance and Administration Director.

Immediately inform the Finance and Administration Director if the driver’s driving license is no longer valid or about any other incident that may affect the driver’s ability to perform his duties/tasks.

Ensure that necessary tools for changing wheels, and an inflated spare wheel, are always present in the vehicle.

Have a service-minded attitude towards passengers and colleagues;

For all travel to be compensated by EWMI, maintain a transportation logbook indicating the dates of all travel, purpose for the travel, names of all passengers, number of kilometres travelled in accordance with P4J mileage chart, and any special vehicular requirements.

Perform other tasks, administrative and programmatic, as assigned by your direct Supervisor or Chief of Party, that are consistent with this Position Description.

Qualifications

The applicant should possess the following minimum qualifications:

5 Ordinary level including Mathematics and English Language.

Valid Class 4 Zimbabwe Driver’s license with no history of major accidents within the last 3 years.

3 years of relevant professional experience in a similar position preferably NGO environment

Substantial field experience driving throughout Zimbabwe.

Valid defensive license.

Police clearance.

To apply: Please send (i) a curriculum vitae, (ii) a cover letter, and (iii) contact information for three references, to P4J_procurement@ewmi-zw.org with ‘Driver and Logistics Officer’ in the subject line of the email. No phone calls please. EWMI-P4J will contact applicants for interviews or to request additional information.

Deadline for applications: 31 January 2022 at 17:00hrs is the last day and time to receive applications. Under no circumstances will a late application be accepted.