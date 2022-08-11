VACANCY| Driver

DRIVER (ICT Sector, Harare)

A reputable organisation in the ICT sector is looking for Driver Class 3 and any other motor vehicle class to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should meet the following:

O’ Level passes.

Good Public Relations skills.

Excellent driving skills.

Good Knowledge of Harare.

Roles

Delivery and collection of machines.

General store keeping duties.

The incumbent will be reporting to the Stores Administrator. Age 21 years and above.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw