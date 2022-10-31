VACANCY: Electrician

Electrician (FMCG Manufacturing Industry, Harare)
A reputable FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to appoint a qualified and experienced Electrician with at least a minimum of 4 years of experience in the Dairy/Beverage industry.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- Installations, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.
- Manages Junior Staff members.
- Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Maintenance Manager.
- Checks on health and safety compliance.
- Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
- Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
- Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
- Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
- Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.
- Knowledge of Installations, Maintenance and Repairs.
- Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Travelling around the country.
Qualification: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw