VACANCY: Electrician

Electrician (FMCG Manufacturing Industry, Harare)

A reputable FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to appoint a qualified and experienced Electrician with at least a minimum of 4 years of experience in the Dairy/Beverage industry.

The incumbent will be responsible for

Installations, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.

Manages Junior Staff members.

Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Maintenance Manager.

Checks on health and safety compliance.

Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.

Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.

Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.

Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.

Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.

Knowledge of Installations, Maintenance and Repairs.

Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Travelling around the country.

Qualification: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw