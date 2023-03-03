VACANCY: Electrician

ELECTRICIAN – Our client, an FMCG manufacturing organisation, is looking for Electrician with at least Four (4) years in a similar role. In this role you will be required to do:

the installations, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.

Manages Junior Staff members.

Recommends cost saving best practices to the maintenance manager.

Checks on health and safety compliance.

Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.

Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.

Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.

Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.

Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery

Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Knowledge of installations, Maintenance and Repairs.

Travelling around the country.

Qualifications: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw