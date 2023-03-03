VACANCY: Electrician

fbpx
Friday, March 3, 2023
ELECTRICIAN  – Our client, an FMCG manufacturing organisation, is looking for Electrician with at least Four (4) years in a similar role. In this role you will be required to do:

  • the installations, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.
  • Manages Junior Staff members.
  • Recommends cost saving best practices to the maintenance manager.
  • Checks on health and safety compliance.
  • Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
  • Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
  • Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
  • Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
  • Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery
  • Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Knowledge of installations, Maintenance and Repairs.
  • Travelling around the country.

Qualifications: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

