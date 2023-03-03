VACANCY: Electrician

ELECTRICIAN – Our client, an FMCG manufacturing organisation, is looking for Electrician with at least Four (4) years in a similar role. In this role you will be required to do:
- the installations, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.
- Manages Junior Staff members.
- Recommends cost saving best practices to the maintenance manager.
- Checks on health and safety compliance.
- Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
- Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
- Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
- Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
- Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery
- Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Knowledge of installations, Maintenance and Repairs.
- Travelling around the country.
Qualifications: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
