VACANCY: Electrician

Our client in the stock feed manufacturing industry is searching for an energetic, skilled and confident electrician to be based in Bulawayo.

The ideal candidate should be a qualified class 1 electrician with at least 2-3 years of experience and possess working experience in the stock feed manufacturing industry.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than the 28th of March, 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.