VACANCY: Enumerators (World Vision)

#WeAreHiring

𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲: Enumerator

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Harare x6

Bulawayo x6

Beitbridge x6

Masvingo x6

𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

To support the Needs Assessment that is being jointly conducted by World Vision Zimbabwe, Welthunger Hilfe, and Christian Blind Mission in urban areas including Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Harare, and Masvingo. The position requires the ability to work closely with a multi-disciplinary team and to interact effectively with a wide variety of community members.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀/ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:

-Qualitative and Quantitative Data Collection from selected

households and other respondents in the targeted areas.

-Identifying participants for interviews.

-Daily cleaning and uploading of the data on the KOBO toolbox

platform.

-Ensure completeness and accuracy of the responses recorded and

perform accuracy checks on the questionnaires whenever

applicable.

-Verbatim Transcribing of qualitative responses from Key Informant

Interviews and Focus Group Discussions.

-He/She will be responsible for organizing and maintaining the

data and survey equipment in a safe and secure manner until it

can be delivered to the Survey Coordinator.

-Safeguard the confidentiality and privacy of the collected information

𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀:

-Certificate, diploma/degree in Nutrition, Public Health, WASH

Development studies, or related field

-Experience in using mobile-based applications for data collection

such as KOBO, and ODK.

-Good communication skills, community engagement, Energetic,

Flexible, Reliable, Passionate, and a Team Player

-Experience in data collection is a requisite

-Experience in conducting qualitative data collection is an added

advantage

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: To apply, please send your CV , application letter clearly stated the Location you are applying for and certified copies of your certificates to: 𝘇𝗶𝗺𝗼_𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀@𝘄𝘃𝗶.𝗼𝗿𝗴

All applications are to be sent 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 to this email address and no physical copies will be accepted.

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁-𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱/𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸-𝘂𝗽𝘀.

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱. 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱.

𝗙𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆.