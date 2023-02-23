VACANCY: Estate Manager

Our client, with large agricultural concerns in Zimbabwe, is looking for an experienced estate manager to join their team. The suitable candidate must have experience with Macadamia.
Responsibilities
• Manage the estate
• Managing and coordinating labour requirements
• Coordinate the mechanical harvesting of crops
• Budgeting
• Maintenance of company assets both movable and immovable.
• Manage out-grower schemes where necessary
• Manage estate’s cash-flow
• Reporting
Requirements
• Qualification in Agriculture
• Minimum 10 years’ experience
• Experience with Macadamia/Sugar/Tea/Citrus is preferable.
• Knowledge of mechanisation
Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 1st of March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to hkanjee@priconsultants.com