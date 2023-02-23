VACANCY: Estate Manager

Our client, with large agricultural concerns in Zimbabwe, is looking for an experienced estate manager to join their team. The suitable candidate must have experience with Macadamia.

Responsibilities

• Manage the estate

• Managing and coordinating labour requirements

• Coordinate the mechanical harvesting of crops

• Budgeting

• Maintenance of company assets both movable and immovable.

• Manage out-grower schemes where necessary

• Manage estate’s cash-flow

• Reporting

Requirements

• Qualification in Agriculture

• Minimum 10 years’ experience

• Experience with Macadamia/Sugar/Tea/Citrus is preferable.

• Knowledge of mechanisation

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 1st of March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.