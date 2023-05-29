VACANCY: Farm Equipment Mechanic

Farm Equipment Mechanic (Vegetable and Crop seeds Sector, Harare)

Our client in the Seed industry is looking for a farm equipment mechanic to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years experience in the industry, working on farm equipment, including John Deere zero till planter, boom spray, fertilizer spreader, cultivation equipment, seed cleaners, graders and treaters, augers, elevators, driers, electronic seed packing machines and heat sealers as well plus the lorries and tractors.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw