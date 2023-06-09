VACANCY: Farm Manager

Farm Manager

A farm in Chivhu that does commercial farming/cropping is seeking to engage a Farm Manager to join their operations

You will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm. In this position, you will be responsible for the daily planning, organization, supervision and administration of activities for a large scale under pivot irrigation.

The ideal candidate for this role is a hardworking and motivated individual with crop farming experience, especially wheat, maize and soya.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw