Monday, January 30, 2023
VACANCY: Feed Mill Accountant

FEED MILL ACCOUNTANT (Poultry Farming, Harare.  Zimbabwe) – An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Feed Mill Accountant to join their dynamic team with a minimum of three (3) years of accounting experience.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • monitoring & reporting all financial activities at the Feed Mill to Finance Department.
  • monitoring and reporting all stock movements & variances.
  • monitoring financial SOPs and ensuring they are adhered to.
  • producing all financial reports for the Feed Mill.
  • preparing all Feed Mill payments documentation for submission to Finance Department.
  • Understanding of internal accounting controls.

Attributes

  • Strong organizational skills
  • ability to manage multiple, concurrent projects.
  • Demonstrated initiative and ability to prioritize tasks, work independently, and meet deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, including proficiency in report writing.
  • Good interpersonal skills – the ability to develop trust, interact with all personality types, and deal with difficult situations.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
  • Working knowledge of data analytic techniques.

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance. Professional Qualification (ACCA / CIMA).

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

