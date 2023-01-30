VACANCY: Feed Mill Accountant

FEED MILL ACCOUNTANT (Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe) – An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Feed Mill Accountant to join their dynamic team with a minimum of three (3) years of accounting experience.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

monitoring & reporting all financial activities at the Feed Mill to Finance Department.

monitoring and reporting all stock movements & variances.

monitoring financial SOPs and ensuring they are adhered to.

producing all financial reports for the Feed Mill.

preparing all Feed Mill payments documentation for submission to Finance Department.

Understanding of internal accounting controls.

Attributes

Strong organizational skills

ability to manage multiple, concurrent projects.

Demonstrated initiative and ability to prioritize tasks, work independently, and meet deadlines.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, including proficiency in report writing.

Good interpersonal skills – the ability to develop trust, interact with all personality types, and deal with difficult situations.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Working knowledge of data analytic techniques.

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance. Professional Qualification (ACCA / CIMA).

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw