VACANCY: Feed Mill Accountant

FEED MILL ACCOUNTANT (Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe) – An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Feed Mill Accountant to join their dynamic team with a minimum of three (3) years of accounting experience.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- monitoring & reporting all financial activities at the Feed Mill to Finance Department.
- monitoring and reporting all stock movements & variances.
- monitoring financial SOPs and ensuring they are adhered to.
- producing all financial reports for the Feed Mill.
- preparing all Feed Mill payments documentation for submission to Finance Department.
- Understanding of internal accounting controls.
Attributes
- Strong organizational skills
- ability to manage multiple, concurrent projects.
- Demonstrated initiative and ability to prioritize tasks, work independently, and meet deadlines.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, including proficiency in report writing.
- Good interpersonal skills – the ability to develop trust, interact with all personality types, and deal with difficult situations.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Working knowledge of data analytic techniques.
QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:
A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance. Professional Qualification (ACCA / CIMA).
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw