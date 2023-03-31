VACANCY: Field Sales and Marketing Rep

A Bulawayo-based Organisation is looking for a suitably qualified individual to fill in the position of Field Sales and Marketing Rep for our Harare Market.

The individual must possess the following:

A qualification that is relevant to the above post.

At least 4 years of experience in the Sales and Marketing field.

Experience in the Pharmaceutical field will be an added advantage.

30 years and above

Must be able to travel to Harare frequently.

Clean class four driver’s license a must

Interested candidates should email their CVs to mmangani@accpharma.co.zw on or before the 6th of April, 2023.