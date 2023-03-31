fbpx
Saturday, April 1, 2023
VACANCY: Field Sales and Marketing Rep

A Bulawayo-based Organisation is looking for a suitably qualified individual to fill in the position of Field Sales and Marketing Rep for our Harare Market.

 The individual must possess the following:

  • A qualification that is relevant to the above post.
  • At least 4 years of experience in the Sales and Marketing field.
  • Experience in the Pharmaceutical field will be an added advantage.
  • 30 years and above
  • Must be able to travel to Harare frequently.
  • Clean class four driver’s license a must

Interested candidates should email their CVs to mmangani@accpharma.co.zw on or before the 6th of April, 2023.

To apply for this job please visit accpharma.co.zw.

