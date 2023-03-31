VACANCY: Field Sales and Marketing Rep

A Bulawayo-based Organisation is looking for a suitably qualified individual to fill in the position of Field Sales and Marketing Rep for our Harare Market.
The individual must possess the following:
- A qualification that is relevant to the above post.
- At least 4 years of experience in the Sales and Marketing field.
- Experience in the Pharmaceutical field will be an added advantage.
- 30 years and above
- Must be able to travel to Harare frequently.
- Clean class four driver’s license a must
Interested candidates should email their CVs to mmangani@accpharma.co.zw on or before the 6th of April, 2023.
