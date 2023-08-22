fbpx
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Financial Accountant

VACANCY: Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Financial Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years in a similar role and have experience working in the FMCG sector. The person should be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • preparing periodic (monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, and yearly) financial statements that reflect the company’s financial position, including the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement
  • Analysing financial data using financial ratios, trend analysis and other techniques to identify areas for improvement.
  • Preparation of monthly audit file to submit to the Finance Manager.
  • Ensuring that the company’s financial records (all bookkeeping entries) are accurate and comply with applicable regulations.
  • Handling all cash flow and treasury issues.
  • Tax planning, computations, returns and payments.
  • Performing month-end procedures to close off accounting periods in SAP.
  • Developing, consolidating, and managing budgets.
  • General ledger account Reconciliations.
  • Control Account reconciliations.
  • Temporary account reconciliations.
  • Assets register maintenance and management.
  • SIA & Depreciation calculations.
  • Managing intercompany transactions and reconciliations.
  • Managing the Chart of Accounts.
  • Correcting accounting errors and posting journal adjustments.
  • Supervising the Accounts, Debtors and Creditors sections.

Qualifications:

  • Accounting or finance degree.
  • Additional certification (ACCA/ CIMA) is an advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page