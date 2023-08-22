VACANCY: Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Financial Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years in a similar role and have experience working in the FMCG sector. The person should be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

preparing periodic (monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, and yearly) financial statements that reflect the company’s financial position, including the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement

Analysing financial data using financial ratios, trend analysis and other techniques to identify areas for improvement.

Preparation of monthly audit file to submit to the Finance Manager.

Ensuring that the company’s financial records (all bookkeeping entries) are accurate and comply with applicable regulations.

Handling all cash flow and treasury issues.

Tax planning, computations, returns and payments.

Performing month-end procedures to close off accounting periods in SAP.

Developing, consolidating, and managing budgets.

General ledger account Reconciliations.

Control Account reconciliations.

Temporary account reconciliations.

Assets register maintenance and management.

SIA & Depreciation calculations.

Managing intercompany transactions and reconciliations.

Managing the Chart of Accounts.

Correcting accounting errors and posting journal adjustments.

Supervising the Accounts, Debtors and Creditors sections.

Qualifications:

Accounting or finance degree.

Additional certification (ACCA/ CIMA) is an advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw