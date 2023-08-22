VACANCY: Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)
A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Financial Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years in a similar role and have experience working in the FMCG sector. The person should be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- preparing periodic (monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, and yearly) financial statements that reflect the company’s financial position, including the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement
- Analysing financial data using financial ratios, trend analysis and other techniques to identify areas for improvement.
- Preparation of monthly audit file to submit to the Finance Manager.
- Ensuring that the company’s financial records (all bookkeeping entries) are accurate and comply with applicable regulations.
- Handling all cash flow and treasury issues.
- Tax planning, computations, returns and payments.
- Performing month-end procedures to close off accounting periods in SAP.
- Developing, consolidating, and managing budgets.
- General ledger account Reconciliations.
- Control Account reconciliations.
- Temporary account reconciliations.
- Assets register maintenance and management.
- SIA & Depreciation calculations.
- Managing intercompany transactions and reconciliations.
- Managing the Chart of Accounts.
- Correcting accounting errors and posting journal adjustments.
- Supervising the Accounts, Debtors and Creditors sections.
Qualifications:
- Accounting or finance degree.
- Additional certification (ACCA/ CIMA) is an advantage.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
