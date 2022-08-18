VACANCY| Financial Accountant and Management Accountant

Financial Accountant and Management Accountant- Norton

Our client based in Norton is looking to fill 2 roles.

Duties

1. Financial planning and reporting

2. Preparation of budgets and forecasts

3. Preparation of the management accounts

4. Analysing financial data

5. Managing internal control systems

Requirements

1. Must be living in Norton or prepared to commute everyday

2. Degree in Accounting plus ACCA/ CIMA/ CIS

3. At least 3 years experience

4. Experience in manufacturing an advantage

Clearly indicate if you are applying for the Management or the Financial Accountant position.

If you qualify please send cvs in Word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com