Thursday, August 18, 2022
Home

VACANCY| Financial Accountant and Management Accountant

  • Anywhere

Financial Accountant and Management Accountant- Norton

Our client based in Norton is looking to fill 2 roles.

 

Duties

1. Financial planning and reporting

2. Preparation of budgets and forecasts

3. Preparation of the management accounts

4. Analysing financial data

5. Managing internal control systems

 

Requirements

1. Must be living in Norton or prepared to commute everyday

2. Degree in Accounting plus ACCA/ CIMA/ CIS

3. At least 3 years experience

4. Experience in manufacturing an advantage

 

Clearly indicate if you are applying for the Management or the Financial Accountant position.

If you qualify please send cvs in Word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com

To apply for this job please visit priconsultants.com.

