VACANCY: Financial Reporting Accountant

Financial Reporting Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing. Ruwa)
A well-established FMCG manufacturing company seeks to employ a Financial Reporting Accountant with at least a minimum of 4 years in a similar role or in an FMCG environment with related activities.
The incumbent will be responsible for preparing the following:
- Monthly and year-end financial reports
- Preparation of quarterly board packs
- Consolidating financial statements
- Prepare annual budgets for the business
- Preparing reports for management that analyze trends and company performance
- Preparing financial forecasts based on assumptions about economic conditions
- Preparing budgets and forecasts
- Perform financial analysis
- Knowledge of Pastel evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Accountancy Degree
- Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA.
Start Date: ASAP. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw