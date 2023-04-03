VACANCY: Financial Reporting Accountant

Financial Reporting Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing. Ruwa)

A well-established FMCG manufacturing company seeks to employ a Financial Reporting Accountant with at least a minimum of 4 years in a similar role or in an FMCG environment with related activities.

The incumbent will be responsible for preparing the following:

Monthly and year-end financial reports

Preparation of quarterly board packs

Consolidating financial statements

Prepare annual budgets for the business

Preparing reports for management that analyze trends and company performance

Preparing financial forecasts based on assumptions about economic conditions

Preparing budgets and forecasts

Perform financial analysis

Knowledge of Pastel evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Accountancy Degree

Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA.

Start Date: ASAP. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw