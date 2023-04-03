fbpx
Monday, April 3, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Financial Reporting Accountant

VACANCY: Financial Reporting Accountant

  • Anywhere

 

Financial Reporting Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing. Ruwa)

 A well-established FMCG manufacturing company seeks to employ a Financial Reporting Accountant with at least a minimum of 4 years in a similar role or in an FMCG environment with related activities.

The incumbent will be responsible for preparing the following:

  • Monthly and year-end financial reports
  • Preparation of quarterly board packs
  • Consolidating financial statements
  • Prepare annual budgets for the business
  • Preparing reports for management that analyze trends and company performance
  • Preparing financial forecasts based on assumptions about economic conditions
  • Preparing budgets and forecasts
  • Perform financial analysis
  • Knowledge of Pastel evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Accountancy Degree
  • Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA.

Start Date: ASAP. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page