VACANCY: Fitter & Turner

Fitter & Turner (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client specialises in designing and manufacturing environmentally responsible rigid plastic packaging for food, beverage and industrial and is looking for a Fitter & Turner to join their dynamic team. With at least 3-5 years experience in the plastic manufacturing Industry particularly in Extrusion Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding and PET stretch blow moulding. Qualifications: Class 1 Certificate in Fitting and Turning. Employment: Contract Basis. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw