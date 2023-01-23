VACANCY: Front of House Manager

Our client within the hospitality industry is looking to recruit a vibrant and experienced Front House Manager to join them. The ideal candidate must meet the criteria listed within the minimum requirements to qualify and possess the necessary skillset required to execute the key responsibilities that follow.

Key Responsibilities:

• Maintaining good communication with key suppliers

• Building relationships with new/backup suppliers

• Contact details kept up to date

• Check on all customers during service

• Ensure all prep and portioning is done for the day ahead of time for opening the kitchen to avoid any delays.

• Ensure all food is made following the set recipe and to a consistent, high standard. Plating and packaging are also to be kept consistent as per photographs.

• Manage Time Sheets – overtime, leave, sic Waiter management in terms of what product to push, specials, out of stock menu

• Manage accounts & Tabs payments

• Ordering & Procurement

• Quality Checks and return problem stock

• Payment Tracking

• Budgeting tock Keeping

• Supplier Relations

• Stock Evaluation

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 5 years of management experience within hospitality.

• Experience in Food & Beverage management

• Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

• Punctual, respectful, and presentable candidate.

• Proficient in customer, supplier and client relations.

• Staff and stock management skills.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com