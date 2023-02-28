VACANCY: Front Office Assistant

Our client is looking for a Front Office Assistant.

They will be responsible for setting the first impression and maintaining professional and friendly communication with clients, vendors, Board members as well as staff and general visitors. Our ideal candidate will be an active listener and information source, promptly assisting clients as well as manning the telephone switchboard and juggling multiple tasks at the same time. Additionally, an IT background is preferred to assist with IT issues throughout the company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Answer incoming calls & routing calls accordingly, answer questions about the company’s products and services and schedule appointments as and when necessary.

2. Take accurate messages and relay them promptly.

3. Keep and update a daily phone log.

4. Greet and receive all office visitors in a warm, pleasant and helpful manner.

5. Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.

6. Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliverables.

7. Direct visitors to the appropriate person & office.

8. Monitor visitor access and maintaining security awareness.

9. General administrative duties including typing letters, printing labels, creating files, emails, scans and posting notices.

10. Create and update databases of potential buyers based on their interests and nature of their inquiry.

11. Ensure that the Reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and materials (e.g. pens, forms and brochures).

12. Maintain the calendar for Boardroom bookings and ensure the Boardroom is neat at all times.

13. Monitor and order office supplies as needed.

14. Monitor internet usage and traffic.

15. Assist with any IT issues that staff are facing.

Qualifications and Candidate Specification

1. Diploma in Office Management & Administration

2. IT qualification/background

3. Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Desk Assistant or similar role of at least 5 years

4. Prior switchboard experience

5. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

6. Hands-on experience with office equipment e.g. printers, laptops, switchboard

7. Extremely well presented, well spoken & articulate with a professional attitude

8. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

9. Strong customer service skills

10. Highly motivated with initiative

11. Ideal candidate will be mature female (age range early to mid-30s)

12. ALL CV SUBMISSIONS MUST HAVE A CLEAR PASSPORT PHOTO ATTACHED. THOSE WHO SEND IN WITHOUT PHOTOS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

The salary on offer for the position will be between $600 – $800, plus medical aid in line with company policy.

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send their CVs IN WORD FORMAT to info@priconsultants.com, WITH CURRENT SALARY PACKAGE, EXPECTED SALARY PACKAGE, NOTICE PERIOD. PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

URGENT POSITION – PLEASE NO CHANCERS PLEASE