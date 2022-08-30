VACANCY| Gender and Social Inclusion Director

GENDER & SOCIAL INCLUSION DIRECTOR VACANCY

In anticipation of our programmatic growth in 2022 and beyond, EWMI Zimbabwe Trust is seeking qualified individuals for the Gender and Social Inclusion Director position.

This is a full-time position based in Harare and will be contingent on award and funding. The position is open to Zimbabwe citizens only and encompasses a competitive salary and other benefits.

Required Qualifications

• Minimum of 5 years of experience overseeing and informing the gender equality and social inclusion aspects of development programs, preferably as part of large, complex, international donor-funded programs.

• Proven gender and social inclusion expertise, including gender-focused analysis and differential gender impacts of laws, policies, regulations, or frameworks.

• Proven ability to identify and address gender and social inclusion barriers to women’s participation, leadership, and protection of rights and freedoms.

• Experience designing and implementing gender and social inclusion training

workshops and capacity-building programs.

• Excellent managerial skills and experience managing programs and supervising staff.

• Excellent experience in teamwork and collaborating across program components.

• Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English.

Desired Qualifications

• Ten years of experience and a master’s degree in sociology, gender dynamics, public policy, or another relevant field.

• Experience in managing sub-awards and working with community-based

organizations and civil society organizations.

• Five or more years of experience in managing programs and staff.

• Demonstrated effectiveness in developing and maintaining professional relationships with counterparts in civil society, government, and the private sector.

• Excellent understanding of Zimbabwe’s governmental and constitutional institutions.

• Fluency in one or more of the officially recognized languages of Zimbabwe.

To apply: Please send (i) a curriculum vitae, (ii) a motivation letter, and (iii) contact

information for three references to zimbabwejobs@ewmi.org with ‘GESI Director’ in the

subject line of the email.

EWMI will conduct interviews on a rolling basis until we fill the vacancy. We, therefore, encourage early applications.