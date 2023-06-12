VACANCY: General Manager Understudy

General Manager Understudy (SADC Region) –

At least 10 – 20 years of experience in senior mining leadership roles, including project and engineering, management, construction and operations in underground mining environments.

The General Manager assumes overall responsibility for

running all aspects of the mining operation, gold ore processing, guiding it through the next phases of expansion and driving continuous improvement in processes, efficiencies and policies in order to ensure a world-class mining operation while fostering excellent community and government relations.

Achieving production and financial performance in line with agreed key performance indicators and objectives, with an emphasis on maintaining the highest levels of safety and environmental compliance.

Weekly, monthly, and quarterly performance reporting.

Oversight of suppliers, contractors and service providers and managing relations with them.

Preparing and executing annual and life of mine budget plans, including departmental budgets, forecasting of costs and management of project costs.

Ensuring adherence to corporate governance and corporate expenditure policies.

Securing and protecting the site’s assets, including facilities and equipment.

Monitoring the actions and work of the security team and setting robust guidelines for them.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Mining, Metallurgy or equivalent Engineering.

A demonstrated in-depth understanding of all aspects of mining and processing operations.

A solid understanding of budgeting and financial planning is essential.

A strong work ethic with a desire to do things safely and efficiently.

Sufficient network to recruit staff and monitor performance.

A demonstrated ability to manage large teams and must be adept at motivating the team and obtaining results;

Leads by example with a participatory management style.

Ability to work effectively in multicultural and multidiscipline environments.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw