VACANCY: Geotechnical Rock Engineering Manager

Our client with Gold mining activities in Zimbabwe is looking for an experienced, qualified and proactive Geotechnical Rock Engineer to join their team.

Slope and Excavation Designs

Providing geotechnical assessment and advice in relation to mine design, drill and blast ground support, slope stability and hazard management.

Development of mine designs

Geotechnical monitoring: design, installation and data analysis

Geotechnical project studies

Design parameter optimization using mapping data for geotechnical domains

Mine Environmental Safety

Liaison with production to ensure safe working environments through designs in-line with prevailing face conditions.

Enforce daily pit/excavation inspections

Enforce work stoppage in unsafe areas

Input into drilling and blasting

Appropriate analysis of blast vibration to ensure safety

Application of borehole drill data to determine stability or blast domain zones.

Waste Rock Management

Assist in the compilation of the code of practice for rock dumps

Coordinate risk assessments, monitoring and processes of rock stability

Design parameters for open pit operations

Sound geotechnical data collection, analysis and modelling

Compile progress and budget reports

Research, document and implement best practices

Manage internal and external relations to ensure business needs are met and employees are satisfied.

Requirements

– Honours degree in Rock Mechanics or similar

– More than 10 years of experience dealing with Rock mechanics

– Good report-writing skills

– Financial acumen would be an advantage

– Knowledge of SHEQ guidelines and certifications is an added advantage

– Willing to work on-site in Zimbabwe.

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 7th of December 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.