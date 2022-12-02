VACANCY: Geotechnical Rock Engineering Manager

Our client with Gold mining activities in Zimbabwe is looking for an experienced, qualified and proactive Geotechnical Rock Engineer to join their team.
Requirements
- Slope and Excavation Designs
- Providing geotechnical assessment and advice in relation to mine design, drill and blast ground support, slope stability and hazard management.
- Development of mine designs
- Geotechnical monitoring: design, installation and data analysis
- Geotechnical project studies
- Design parameter optimization using mapping data for geotechnical domains
- Mine Environmental Safety
- Liaison with production to ensure safe working environments through designs in-line with prevailing face conditions.
- Enforce daily pit/excavation inspections
- Enforce work stoppage in unsafe areas
- Input into drilling and blasting
- Appropriate analysis of blast vibration to ensure safety
- Application of borehole drill data to determine stability or blast domain zones.
- Waste Rock Management
- Assist in the compilation of the code of practice for rock dumps
- Coordinate risk assessments, monitoring and processes of rock stability
- Design parameters for open pit operations
- Sound geotechnical data collection, analysis and modelling
- Compile progress and budget reports
- Research, document and implement best practices
- Manage internal and external relations to ensure business needs are met and employees are satisfied.
– Honours degree in Rock Mechanics or similar
– More than 10 years of experience dealing with Rock mechanics
– Good report-writing skills
– Financial acumen would be an advantage
– Knowledge of SHEQ guidelines and certifications is an added advantage
– Willing to work on-site in Zimbabwe.
Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 7th of December 2022.
PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to hkanjee@priconsultants.com