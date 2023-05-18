VACANCY: Grants Officer

East-West Management Institute, Inc. invites applications by nationals of Zimbabwe for the following long-term consultancy position. The assignment is expected to start on/after June 12, 2023.

Grants Officer

Description

The Grants Officer will provide support to the Senior Grants Manager and Objective Directors in administering the grant program. The Grants Officer will also support, as needed, the Finance and Administration department in providing effective and efficient administration support for the project.

Required qualifications, experience and competencies

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, auditing, finance, business administration, or related field;

• Certification in accounting, auditing or related field preferred;

• At least (3) three years of experience in grants administration/compliance/management under USAID funded projects;

• Demonstrated experience with subrecipient monitoring, including invoice, audit and general ledger reviews;

• Working knowledge of OMB’s Uniform Guidance: 2 CFR Part 200 Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards;

• Demonstrated ability to provide subject matter expertise and advice to leadership, program teams, the team, and others;

• Well-organized, attentive to detail, and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, prioritize, and meet deadlines;

• Strong technical skills in internal control, accounting, and financial management requirements and best practices.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams);

• Excellent interpersonal skills;

• Willingness to learn new skills;

• Ability to work in a multicultural and geographically dispersed environment; and

• Fluency in oral and written English.

Reporting and supervision

The Grants Officer will report to the Senior Grants Manager and will work closely with the Objective Directors, and Project Management Units (PMU) of local implementing partners.

Responsibilities

The Grants Officer will be responsible to support the efficient management of the project grant activities, including grant activities through three local partners. The Grants Officer will use his/her technical skills, education, experience, and country knowledge to accomplish the following tasks:

• Together with the Senior Grants Manager, Objective Directors and respective PMUs of three local partners to:

o Assist in organizing Grant Review Committees (GRC), reviewing and selecting the received proposals, and negotiating of grant agreements with grantees;

o Assist in conducting risk assessments of pre-selected grantees;

o Assist in the preparation of grant agreements and vetting packages for grantees;

o Provide technical assistance to grantees and organize Quarterly Grantees meetings;

o Constantly monitor the progress of the grant-making activities towards achieving the project’s goals, meeting work plan requirements and Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) targets, as well as spot potential and actual challenges and propose measures to address them;

o Conduct site visits, review grantees’ narrative reports, grant revisions and amendment requests, and consult grantees as necessary on the project’s implementation;

o Ensure appropriate, accurate, and timely M&E data collection and reporting for the project’s grant-making activities.

• In cooperation with the Grants Manager, respective Objective Directors and PMUs of three local partners, work with GRC-selected Civil Society Organizations to finalize technical proposal and budgets based on GRC’s suggestions.

• Support the efficient and seamless coordination between grant-making activities managed by three local partners and the capacity development assistance provided to the grantees by the project;

• Provide mentoring to local partners’ PMUs and their grantees on financial and grants management rules and regulations, based on the project’s Grant Manual;

• Review and approve grantees’ financial reports and fund requests and submit fund requests to the Senior Grants Manager for payment;

• Ensure strict and timely compliance of the project’s grant-making activities and EWMI rules and regulations;

• Ensure appropriate and accurate documentation of the project’s grant making activities by local partners;

• Assist with the project’s capacity development assistance to local partners to make them capable and eligible to directly manage grants;

• Assist in completion of tasks from the Finance department as requested by the Senior Finance Manager under consultations with the Senior Grants Manager and Deputy Chief Party (DCoP);

• Travel to the regions, as needed, to conduct compliance monitoring of the project’s grantees;

• Perform other tasks assigned by the Senior Grants Manager, DCoP or COP on an ad hoc basis that are consistent with this role and other general requirements.

To apply: Please send (i) a curriculum vitae, (ii) cover letter, and (iii) contact information for three references to zimbabwejobs@ewmi.org and include in the subject line the title of the position for which you are applying. No phone calls please. EWMI will contact applicants for interviews or to request additional information.

Apply immediately, but no later than by the end of the day on Wednesday, May 31, 2023