VACANCY: High School Science Teacher

Our client, an ATS School in Harare, is looking for a qualified and experienced Science Teacher to join their Team in January 2023.

Interested candidates must have experience with Cambridge Level Physics, Chemistry and Biology with an Emphasis on Biology. The school requires a minimum of 5 years of experience. Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than Monday the 5th of January 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.