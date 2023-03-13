VACANCY: Housekeeper

Our client within the hospitality industry, based in Kadoma, is looking to recruit an experienced housekeeper to join their team. The ideal candidate must meet the criteria listed in the minimum requirements and must possess the skill set to execute the key responsibilities that follow.

Key Responsibilities

• Coordination of Housekeeping operations to ensure guests have a smooth-running stay at the hotel.

• Participate in the formulation of the hotel budget and manage departmental costs within budget.

• Implementation and monitoring of Controls in the department.

• Preparation and presentation of management reports.

• Maintain cleanliness standards for both rooms and public areas.

• Develop and implement housekeeping procedures.

• Resolve guest concerns in a timely fashion.

• Coordinate and ensure VIP requests and VIP rooms are inspected thoroughly prior to guest arrival.

• Inspect rooms (check-out and occupied) daily to ensure that the quality standards are being maintained by all housekeeping staff.

• Enforcing monthly performance management of subordinate staff.

• Facilitating continuous training and development of departmental staff.

Minimum Requirements

• Holder of a Higher National Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality.

• At least 3 years of relevant experience in the hotel industry.

• Working knowledge of Property Management Systems, e.g. OPERA and ACCPAC.

• Demonstrable planning and customer relationship management skills.

• Excellent business acumen.

• Excellent team leadership skills.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com