VACANCY: Human Resources Manager

Our client, in the transport industry, is looking for an experienced and meticulous HR Manager to join their team. Ideal candidates must have experience with large workforces, payroll management and contract renewal/tracking.

Responsibilities

– Interpret labour laws for both management and general employees

– Ensure Job descriptions are updated and maintained

– Conduct training needs analysis

– Recruitment management

– Labour forecasts

– Coordinate disciplinary and grievance hearings

– Contract management/renewals

– Payroll management

– Reporting

Requirements

– Qualification in Human Resources or Similar

– Minimum of 10 years working experience…. 3 at Manager level

– Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint is essential

– Working knowledge of Belina Payroll.

– Knowledge of Propay would be an added advantage

Interested and suitably qualified, and experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.