Saturday, April 1, 2023
VACANCY: Human Resources Officer

Our client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a Human Resources Officer to join them soon.

  • Manages employment relations processes.
  • Manages payroll and checks payroll for outsourced employees.
  • Coordinates SHEQ & training programmes
  • Assists with HR budgets & reporting by providing current & future Cost-to-Company data.
  • Facilitates payments of HR-related costs
  • At least 2 years experience.

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com. PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

To apply for this job email your details to pchinenere@priconsultants.com

