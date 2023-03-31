VACANCY: Human Resources Officer

Our client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a Human Resources Officer to join them soon.
- Manages employment relations processes.
- Manages payroll and checks payroll for outsourced employees.
- Coordinates SHEQ & training programmes
- Assists with HR budgets & reporting by providing current & future Cost-to-Company data.
- Facilitates payments of HR-related costs
- At least 2 years experience.
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com. PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
