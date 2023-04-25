VACANCY: Human Resources Officer

fbpx
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Human Resources Officer ( FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)

A growing well-known FMCG manufacturing company is in search of an HR Officer with 2 to 3 years of experience in a similar role and experience working in the FMCG or Manufacturing sector to join their HR Department. Experience with Belina/Sage would be required for this role.

In this role, you will:

  • Coordinate the recruitment and selection process in line with the HR Policy.
  • Coordinate works council meetings and general meetings.
  • Coordinate and assist in disciplinary management processes.
  • Coordinate training programs for staff members and ensures that the training agenda is adhered to.
  • Assist in identifying training needs.
  • Maintain accurate and current HR Records for all employees.
  • Assist with payroll processing, payroll records and payroll data.
  • Provide general day-to-day HR Support in compliance with the best practice.
  • Adhere to policies and procedures in line with company values.
  • Assist in the performance management process.
  • Prepare weekly and monthly HR Reports
  • Employee welfare administration.
  • Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualifications: Degree in Human Resources. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

