VACANCY: Human Resources Officer

Human Resources Officer ( FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)
A growing well-known FMCG manufacturing company is in search of an HR Officer with 2 to 3 years of experience in a similar role and experience working in the FMCG or Manufacturing sector to join their HR Department. Experience with Belina/Sage would be required for this role.
In this role, you will:
- Coordinate the recruitment and selection process in line with the HR Policy,
- Maintain accurate and current HR Records for all employees, among other HR duties assigned.
- Coordinate works council meetings and general meetings.
- Coordinate and assist in disciplinary management processes.
- Coordinate training programs for staff members and ensures that the training agenda is adhered to.
- Assist in identifying training needs.
- Assist with payroll processing, payroll records and payroll data.
- Provide general day-to-day HR Support in compliance with the best practice.
- Adhere to policies and procedures in line with company values.
- Assist in the performance management process.
- Prepare weekly and monthly HR Reports
- Employee welfare administration.
- Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualifications: Degree in Human Resources. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
