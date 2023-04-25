VACANCY: Human Resources Officer

Human Resources Officer ( FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)

A growing well-known FMCG manufacturing company is in search of an HR Officer with 2 to 3 years of experience in a similar role and experience working in the FMCG or Manufacturing sector to join their HR Department. Experience with Belina/Sage would be required for this role.

In this role, you will:

Coordinate the recruitment and selection process in line with the HR Policy,

Maintain accurate and current HR Records for all employees, among other HR duties assigned.

Coordinate works council meetings and general meetings.

Coordinate and assist in disciplinary management processes.

Coordinate training programs for staff members and ensures that the training agenda is adhered to.

Assist in identifying training needs.

Assist with payroll processing, payroll records and payroll data.

Provide general day-to-day HR Support in compliance with the best practice.

Adhere to policies and procedures in line with company values.

Assist in the performance management process.

Prepare weekly and monthly HR Reports

Employee welfare administration.

Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualifications: Degree in Human Resources. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw