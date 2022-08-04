VACANCY| Industrial Attachment (Bulawayo/Victoria Falls)

Are you a University Student with accommodation in Bulawayo/Vic Falls looking for an Industrial Attachment at our Bulawayo/Vic Falls offices?

Our Clients are looking for Interns who want to learn what their area of study will look like in reality. We currently have 1-year openings in Customer Service/Technical Help Desk in Bulawayo/Vic Falls.

Service Delivery/Technical Assistance in Vic Falls

If you are interested in jumpstarting your career, send an email to thborrowdale@gmail.com