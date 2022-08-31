VACANCY| Inventory Clerk

Inventory Clerk (FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)

A growing and established FMCG manufacturing organisation is looking for Inventory Clerk to join their dynamic team.

You will have to:

process stock movement transactions and prepare monthly reconciliations and expense analysis along with other duties assigned to you.

Maintaining and updating inventory records.

Counting packaging materials supplies in stock.

Conducting daily stock cyclic counts to track movements inbound and outbound.

Stocking adequate Stock onsite to avoid production stoppages.

Maintaining proper housekeeping in all packing warehouses.

Receiving packaging material into the bottling warehouse, systematically verify the quantities of material and make bin card entries.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw