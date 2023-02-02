fbpx
Thursday, February 2, 2023
VACANCY: Invoicing Clerk

VACANCY: Invoicing Clerk

  • Anywhere

Key Responsibilities:

• Captures Sales orders.
• Processes Invoices.
• Reconciles Sales orders against Invoices.
• Identifies products not invoiced and sold.
• Files reports of transactions.
• Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
• Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 1.5 years experience in a similar role.
• Degree in Accounting.
• Proficient in MS Office and Accounting packages.
• Must pay great attention to detail and time conscious.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com

