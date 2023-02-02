VACANCY: Invoicing Clerk

Key Responsibilities:

• Captures Sales orders.

• Processes Invoices.

• Reconciles Sales orders against Invoices.

• Identifies products not invoiced and sold.

• Files reports of transactions.

• Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

• Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 1.5 years experience in a similar role.

• Degree in Accounting.

• Proficient in MS Office and Accounting packages.

• Must pay great attention to detail and time conscious.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com