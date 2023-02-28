VACANCY: IT Manager

Our client in the wholesale retail industry is searching for an experienced, dynamic and analytical IT Manager to be based in Bulawayo to oversee all computer-related tasks, problems, and solutions within the business.

This is a fast-paced role that would require an adaptable candidate who is proficient in dealing with all SAGE softwares and POS.

The ideal candidate should possess an IT-related tertiary qualification, at least 2 years of experience in a similar position and experience in the retail industry.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.