VACANCY: IT SAP Specialist

Our client in Harare is looking for an IT SAP Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agro-forestry industry.
The role will require:
- Evaluating current business processes and making recommendations to resolve business problems
- conducting user requirement gathering and developing function design specifications in alignment with new business requirements
- performing system configuration and documentation
- preparing unit testing scripts and carrying out user-acceptance testing, providing post-live support and conducting end-user training
- Manage, maintain, and provide ongoing improvements to the SAP B1 system
- monitor and maintain integrations of 3rd party software and platforms with SAP B1
- create reports using Crystal Reports and data administration
The ideal candidate must be able to demonstrate initiative and problem-solving skills, should be able to deal with complex and urgent situations/problems efficiently, hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Computer Science, hold at least 4 years of experience with SAP Business One, a Certified SAP Business One Consultant, Technical knowledge of SQL Query Writing, Power BI, Crystal Reports and SAP Business One – master data management, creating and testing UDF, DTW, support.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 7th September 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com