VACANCY: IT SAP Specialist

Our client in Harare is looking for an IT SAP Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agro-forestry industry.

The role will require:

Evaluating current business processes and making recommendations to resolve business problems

conducting user requirement gathering and developing function design specifications in alignment with new business requirements

performing system configuration and documentation

preparing unit testing scripts and carrying out user-acceptance testing, providing post-live support and conducting end-user training

Manage, maintain, and provide ongoing improvements to the SAP B1 system

monitor and maintain integrations of 3rd party software and platforms with SAP B1

create reports using Crystal Reports and data administration

The ideal candidate must be able to demonstrate initiative and problem-solving skills, should be able to deal with complex and urgent situations/problems efficiently, hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Computer Science, hold at least 4 years of experience with SAP Business One, a Certified SAP Business One Consultant, Technical knowledge of SQL Query Writing, Power BI, Crystal Reports and SAP Business One – master data management, creating and testing UDF, DTW, support.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 7th September 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.