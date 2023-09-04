fbpx
Monday, September 4, 2023
VACANCY: IT SAP Specialist

VACANCY: IT SAP Specialist

  • Harare

Our client in Harare is looking for an IT SAP Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agro-forestry industry.

The role will require:

  • Evaluating current business processes and making recommendations to resolve business problems
  • conducting user requirement gathering and developing function design specifications in alignment with new business requirements
  • performing system configuration and documentation
  • preparing unit testing scripts and carrying out user-acceptance testing, providing post-live support and conducting end-user training
  • Manage, maintain, and provide ongoing improvements to the SAP B1 system
  • monitor and maintain integrations of 3rd party software and platforms with SAP B1
  • create reports using Crystal Reports and data administration

The ideal candidate must be able to demonstrate initiative and problem-solving skills, should be able to deal with complex and urgent situations/problems efficiently, hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Computer Science, hold at least 4 years of experience with SAP Business One, a Certified SAP Business One Consultant, Technical knowledge of SQL Query Writing, Power BI, Crystal Reports and SAP Business One – master data management, creating and testing UDF, DTW, support.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 7th September 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

