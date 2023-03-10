fbpx
Saturday, March 11, 2023
VACANCY: IT System Engineer

IT System Engineer ( ICT Sector, Dar es salaam. Tanzania)

A leading regional ICT sector in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, is looking for an IT system engineer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent will be responsible for

  • designing and implementing new solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current systems.
  • Installing, configuring and supporting ICT equipment and services, including routers, servers, switches, WAN/LAN technologies, Firewall devices, Active Directory Management and Technologies, i.e. DNS/DHCP, Security and Security technologies, all with the objective of maximizing network efficiency and security.
  • Maximizing infrastructure performance through ongoing monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Arranging scheduled upgrades and preventive maintenance.
  • Investigating faults in the network and systems, both end-user devices and the backend.
  • Updating equipment to the latest firmware releases.
  • Reporting network status to key stakeholders.
  • End-user hardware and software support that will include: Software Installation.
  • Hardware Installation (PCs, Laptops and Peripherals).
  • Check minimum network functionality to include: Internet Connectivity Access to Server Shares.
  • Access to network printing Wireless network.

IT System Engineer Profile:

  • Maintain the IT environment of customers comprised of heterogeneous systems.
  • The systems include Hardware, software and Network installation, configuration and maintenance.
  • The Engineer will work in conjunction with the service desk and respond within SLAs.
  • Weekly and monthly reporting is a key deliverable.
  • Check to confirm that all users are connected to MS Office 365 (Outlook) and are all able to send and receive email.
  • Check user computers and ensure that the antivirus is up-to-date and functional and set up any new computers.
  • Escalate immediately to backend support in case of any challenges.
  • Weekly report of the service rendered.
  • Monthly report summarizing the whole month.
  • Any other IT-related duties as assigned by the Head of IT.

Qualification:

  • A degree or Advance diploma is a must.
  • Minimum 2 Year Experience in I.T. Industry.
  • LAN & WAN Knowledge.
  • Networking Knowledge.
  • Systems and Network Troubleshooting.
  • Hardware Configuration.
  • ITIL V3 certification preferred.
  • MCSA, CCNA or other Networking certifications are preferred.
  • Understanding of service desk and service delivery.
  • Team interactions & Soft Skills.
  • Excellent Communications skills, written/verbal.
  • Excellent Logical & analytical skills.
  • Proven Experience in installation & Troubleshooting.
  • Experience with Desktops & laptops.
  • Experience in servers installations & Set-up will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge on directory services.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

