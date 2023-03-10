VACANCY: IT System Engineer

IT System Engineer ( ICT Sector, Dar es salaam. Tanzania)
A leading regional ICT sector in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, is looking for an IT system engineer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent will be responsible for
- designing and implementing new solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current systems.
- Installing, configuring and supporting ICT equipment and services, including routers, servers, switches, WAN/LAN technologies, Firewall devices, Active Directory Management and Technologies, i.e. DNS/DHCP, Security and Security technologies, all with the objective of maximizing network efficiency and security.
- Maximizing infrastructure performance through ongoing monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Arranging scheduled upgrades and preventive maintenance.
- Investigating faults in the network and systems, both end-user devices and the backend.
- Updating equipment to the latest firmware releases.
- Reporting network status to key stakeholders.
- End-user hardware and software support that will include: Software Installation.
- Hardware Installation (PCs, Laptops and Peripherals).
- Check minimum network functionality to include: Internet Connectivity Access to Server Shares.
- Access to network printing Wireless network.
IT System Engineer Profile:
- Maintain the IT environment of customers comprised of heterogeneous systems.
- The systems include Hardware, software and Network installation, configuration and maintenance.
- The Engineer will work in conjunction with the service desk and respond within SLAs.
- Weekly and monthly reporting is a key deliverable.
- Check to confirm that all users are connected to MS Office 365 (Outlook) and are all able to send and receive email.
- Check user computers and ensure that the antivirus is up-to-date and functional and set up any new computers.
- Escalate immediately to backend support in case of any challenges.
- Weekly report of the service rendered.
- Monthly report summarizing the whole month.
- Any other IT-related duties as assigned by the Head of IT.
Qualification:
- A degree or Advance diploma is a must.
- Minimum 2 Year Experience in I.T. Industry.
- LAN & WAN Knowledge.
- Networking Knowledge.
- Systems and Network Troubleshooting.
- Hardware Configuration.
- ITIL V3 certification preferred.
- MCSA, CCNA or other Networking certifications are preferred.
- Understanding of service desk and service delivery.
- Team interactions & Soft Skills.
- Excellent Communications skills, written/verbal.
- Excellent Logical & analytical skills.
- Proven Experience in installation & Troubleshooting.
- Experience with Desktops & laptops.
- Experience in servers installations & Set-up will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge on directory services.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
