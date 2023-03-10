VACANCY: IT System Engineer

IT System Engineer ( ICT Sector, Dar es salaam. Tanzania)

A leading regional ICT sector in Dar es salaam, Tanzania, is looking for an IT system engineer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent will be responsible for

designing and implementing new solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current systems.

Installing, configuring and supporting ICT equipment and services, including routers, servers, switches, WAN/LAN technologies, Firewall devices, Active Directory Management and Technologies, i.e. DNS/DHCP, Security and Security technologies, all with the objective of maximizing network efficiency and security.

Maximizing infrastructure performance through ongoing monitoring and troubleshooting.

Arranging scheduled upgrades and preventive maintenance.

Investigating faults in the network and systems, both end-user devices and the backend.

Updating equipment to the latest firmware releases.

Reporting network status to key stakeholders.

End-user hardware and software support that will include: Software Installation.

Hardware Installation (PCs, Laptops and Peripherals).

Check minimum network functionality to include: Internet Connectivity Access to Server Shares.

Access to network printing Wireless network.

IT System Engineer Profile:

Maintain the IT environment of customers comprised of heterogeneous systems.

The systems include Hardware, software and Network installation, configuration and maintenance.

The Engineer will work in conjunction with the service desk and respond within SLAs.

Weekly and monthly reporting is a key deliverable.

Check to confirm that all users are connected to MS Office 365 (Outlook) and are all able to send and receive email.

Check user computers and ensure that the antivirus is up-to-date and functional and set up any new computers.

Escalate immediately to backend support in case of any challenges.

Weekly report of the service rendered.

Monthly report summarizing the whole month.

Any other IT-related duties as assigned by the Head of IT.

Qualification:

A degree or Advance diploma is a must.

Minimum 2 Year Experience in I.T. Industry.

LAN & WAN Knowledge.

Networking Knowledge.

Systems and Network Troubleshooting.

Hardware Configuration.

ITIL V3 certification preferred.

MCSA, CCNA or other Networking certifications are preferred.

Understanding of service desk and service delivery.

Team interactions & Soft Skills.

Excellent Communications skills, written/verbal.

Excellent Logical & analytical skills.

Proven Experience in installation & Troubleshooting.

Experience with Desktops & laptops.

Experience in servers installations & Set-up will be an added advantage.

Knowledge on directory services.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw