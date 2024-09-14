VACANCY: IT Technician

Responsibilities
- Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, software, and networks
- Troubleshoot and repair technical issues with computers, printers, and other equipment
- Provide technical support and assistance
- Ensure network security and data backup procedures are in place
- Maintenance & updates to systems & software
- Document technical issues and solutions
How To Apply
Interested candidates are to post CVs to humanresources@enterpro.co.zw no later than the 30th of September 2024.
