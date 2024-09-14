VACANCY: IT Technician

Responsibilities

Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, software, and networks

Troubleshoot and repair technical issues with computers, printers, and other equipment

Provide technical support and assistance

Ensure network security and data backup procedures are in place

Maintenance & updates to systems & software

Document technical issues and solutions

How To Apply

Interested candidates are to post CVs to humanresources@enterpro.co.zw no later than the 30th of September 2024.