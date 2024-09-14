fbpx
Sunday, September 15, 2024
VACANCY: IT Technician

Responsibilities

  • Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, software, and networks
  • Troubleshoot and repair technical issues with computers, printers, and other equipment
  • Provide technical support and assistance
  • Ensure network security and data backup procedures are in place
  • Maintenance & updates to systems & software
  • Document technical issues and solutions

How To Apply

Interested candidates are to post CVs to humanresources@enterpro.co.zw no later than the 30th of September 2024.

To apply for this job email your details to humanresources@enterpro.co.zw

