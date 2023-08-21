VACANCY: Junior Bookkeeper

Junior Bookkeeper

Our client within the manufacturing industry is looking to recruit a young and vibrant bookkeeper to join their team. The ideal candidate must possess the skill set necessary to execute the key responsibilities that follow and must meet the criteria listed within the minimum requirements to qualify for this opportunity.

Key Responsibilities :

• Recording day-to-day financial transactions and completing the posting process.

• Reconciling sales taxes, payroll taxes and bank accounts at the end of each month.

• Monitoring financial transactions and reports.

• Processing accounts receivable and payable.

• Processing checks.

• Understanding ledgers.

• Working with an accountant when necessary.

• Handling monthly payroll using accounting software.

Minimum Requirements :

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting

• Knowledge of bookkeeping software.

• At least 5 years of bookkeeping experience.

• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Attention to detail and accuracy of work.

• Experience with accounting software such as Xero, QuickBooks, or MYOB.

• Ability to prepare, review and understand a financial statement.

If you qualify kindly email your resume in plain Word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com