VACANCY: Junior Travel Consultant

Junior Travel Consultant (Travel & Tour, Harare)

A reputable Travel and Tourism entity is looking for a Junior Travel Consultant to join their team. Applicants must be excellent with communication and have at least 5 years of experience in the industry. Knowledge of Amadeus would be an added advantage. Applicants must have outstanding interpersonal skills and be fluent communicators.

This role will also include:

business development, advertising, and attending trade fairs.

Flight Bookings, Transfers and Airline Liaison.

Hotel Reservations.

Compiling Tour Packages.

Accommodation Bookings Ticketing.

Producing Itineraries.

Interfacing with Customers.

Trade Fairs and Advertising. Business Development.

Knowledge of Tour Packages and International Travel and Holiday Packages.

Produce Itineraries and Organise Travel Packages throughout the World.

Qualifications:

IATA / Travel and Tourism Diploma.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw