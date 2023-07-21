VACANCY: Junior Travel Consultant

Junior Travel Consultant (Travel & Tour, Harare)
A reputable Travel and Tourism entity is looking for a Junior Travel Consultant to join their team. Applicants must be excellent with communication and have at least 5 years of experience in the industry. Knowledge of Amadeus would be an added advantage. Applicants must have outstanding interpersonal skills and be fluent communicators.
This role will also include:
- business development, advertising, and attending trade fairs.
- Flight Bookings, Transfers and Airline Liaison.
- Hotel Reservations.
- Compiling Tour Packages.
- Accommodation Bookings Ticketing.
- Producing Itineraries.
- Interfacing with Customers.
- Trade Fairs and Advertising. Business Development.
- Knowledge of Tour Packages and International Travel and Holiday Packages.
- Produce Itineraries and Organise Travel Packages throughout the World.
Qualifications:
- IATA / Travel and Tourism Diploma.
A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
