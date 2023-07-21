fbpx
Friday, July 21, 2023
VACANCY: Junior Travel Consultant

Junior Travel Consultant (Travel & Tour, Harare)

A reputable Travel and Tourism entity is looking for a Junior Travel Consultant to join their team. Applicants must be excellent with communication and have at least 5 years of experience in the industry. Knowledge of Amadeus would be an added advantage. Applicants must have outstanding interpersonal skills and be fluent communicators.

This role will also include:

  • business development, advertising, and attending trade fairs.
  • Flight Bookings, Transfers and Airline Liaison.
  • Hotel Reservations.
  • Compiling Tour Packages.
  • Accommodation Bookings Ticketing.
  • Producing Itineraries.
  • Interfacing with Customers.
  • Trade Fairs and Advertising. Business Development.
  • Knowledge of Tour Packages and International Travel and Holiday Packages.
  • Produce Itineraries and Organise Travel Packages throughout the World.

Qualifications:

  • IATA / Travel and Tourism Diploma.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

