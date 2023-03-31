VACANCY: Junior Veterinary Buyer

Our client in the Stockfeed Manufacturing Industry is searching for a well-spoken, adaptable and energetic Junior Veterinary Buyer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for the business.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
- processing purchase orders
- negotiating with suppliers
- tracking orders
- creating and maintaining an inventory
- quality assurance and liaising with inventory teams and management.
The ideal candidate should hold a Veterinary qualification with at least 1 year of working experience and strong negotiation skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd April 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
