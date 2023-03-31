VACANCY: Junior Veterinary Buyer

Our client in the Stockfeed Manufacturing Industry is searching for a well-spoken, adaptable and energetic Junior Veterinary Buyer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for the business.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

processing purchase orders

negotiating with suppliers

tracking orders

creating and maintaining an inventory

quality assurance and liaising with inventory teams and management.

The ideal candidate should hold a Veterinary qualification with at least 1 year of working experience and strong negotiation skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd April 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.