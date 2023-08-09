VACANCY: Laboratory Technician

Laboratory Technician (Milling Industry, Mutare)

Our client in the milling industry is looking for a laboratory Technician to join their dynamic team willing to relocate to work in Mutare. The successful candidate will be responsible for

the support laboratory-based scientific investigations by carrying out routine technical tasks and experiments

analysing food samples or substance

conduct tests on those samples or substances,

report on their findings to promote the production of quality food which is safe for human consumption as assigned by the mill manager or their appointed designate to the required standards while adhering to all safety and performance requirements.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Visit www.oxfordrecruitment.co.zw for more job opportunities.