VACANCY: Lead Field Officer

The Zambezi Valley Conservation Network (ZVCN) seeks a mid-level field officer to lead field-based activities in four districts across the Zambezi Valley. The officer will liaise closely with other field officers, which forms a dynamic team across a collaboration of conservation and development partners.

1. Responsibilities

• Conduct research and assessments in targeted project communities

• Engage local authorities to set up and facilitate community dialogue meetings and build positive relationships with the area and community stakeholders

• Lead the organisation and implementation of project activities, including delivering frequent status and progress reports

• Assist with the procurement of materials and other resources needed to implement project activities

• Assist with the organisation and facilitation of community training and capacity building when needed

• Assist in the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the programme’s impact

2. Candidate must be confident in assisting ZVCN to implement the following activities:

• Facilitate contract and market-based production of curios and arts and crafts required by conservancies for the tourist market

• Implement ZVCN conservation education club in 21 schools

• Facilitate and support the creation and integration of village tourism and culture exchange

• Coordinate and facilitate community stakeholder dialogue meetings

3. Required Qualifications & Experience

• Undergraduate degree. Qualifications related to conservation; or community development, science and research are preferred.

• A minimum of three years experience coordinating and implementing community programme activities within the conservation or human

development sector, in a reputable organisation

• Excellent verbal and written communications skills (English and Shona) with attention to detail

• Experience in presenting and facilitating meetings and workshops

• Sound understanding and experience in conducting communities needs assessments and monitoring, and evaluation

• Sound experience in report writing

• Sound experience using Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

4. Beneficial/Preferred additional competencies

• Experience or qualifications relating to the specific project activities mentioned in section 2.

• Experience in conducting community training

• Experience working in the Zambezi Valley region

• Experience working in the conservation sector

• Communication and content creation skills

• Drivers licence

5. Personal skills and other requirements

• Highly professional, motivated and efficient

• Can work independently as well as with a team

• Has acute attention to detail in terms of project management and written work (grammar and spelling)

• A self-starter who is proactive and leads with little supervision or management

• Is able to travel to the field for extended periods of time

About the Zambezi Valley Conservation Network

ZVCN is a landscape-focused conservation organisation that seeks to improve conservation efficiencies in the middle Zambezi Valley. It focuses on optimising and sharing communications and information, addressing conservation gaps and linking and mobilising stakeholders across sectors to work together to secure the holistic health of the Zambezi Valley.

_______________________________________________________

To apply, please submit the following to jaeninne@zambezinetwork.org

• CV (no more than two pages) with at least two references

• Cover letter (no more than one page). Please include in the body of the email not attached as a separate document

• Examples of work, if available (e.g. web links to projects, impact reports, photographs, newsletters)