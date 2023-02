• Must have accounting knowledge – ACCA Foundations in Accountancy RQF level 2 or equivalent.

• Must know how to use Microsoft Office – knowledge of spreadsheets essential.

• Minimum one year of experience in a similar role

• Good English

• Able to work accurately and with speed.

• Good communication skills

Kindly send cv’s to mordester@priconsultants.com by 24 Feb 2023