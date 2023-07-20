VACANCY: Logistics Clerk

fbpx
Thursday, July 20, 2023
LOGISTICS CLERK (FMCG Manufacturing, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a logistics clerk to join their dynamic team, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • outsourcing relevant external transporter that is suitable to carry a particular load.
  • Plans for regions that have return loads so as to maximize profit in logistics.
  • Allocates picklists to drivers for trip booking and loading.
  • Acknowledges trip expenses for every local and regional delivery eg. Offloading fees, tolls, food, and parking expenses.
  • Shares tracking reports to sales representatives and clients after a load has been dispatched.
  • Checks the offloading progress of the trucks at delivery points and attends to issues when the need arises.
  • Organizes trip expenses for drivers in transit to the offloading point that is offloading fees, boards and tent expenses, and parking expenses among others.

Qualifications: Degree in Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

