VACANCY: Logistics Clerk

LOGISTICS CLERK (FMCG Manufacturing, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a logistics clerk to join their dynamic team, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

outsourcing relevant external transporter that is suitable to carry a particular load.

Plans for regions that have return loads so as to maximize profit in logistics.

Allocates picklists to drivers for trip booking and loading.

Acknowledges trip expenses for every local and regional delivery eg. Offloading fees, tolls, food, and parking expenses.

Shares tracking reports to sales representatives and clients after a load has been dispatched.

Checks the offloading progress of the trucks at delivery points and attends to issues when the need arises.

Organizes trip expenses for drivers in transit to the offloading point that is offloading fees, boards and tent expenses, and parking expenses among others.

Qualifications: Degree in Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw