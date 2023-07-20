VACANCY: Logistics Officer

LOGISTICS OFFICER (FMCG Manufacturing, Mutare, Zimbabwe):

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a logistics officer to join their dynamic team, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

outsources relevant external transporters that are suitable to carry particular loads.

Negotiates transport rates with external transporters who offer a large number of fleets for loads especially during peak seasons so as to be efficient in local deliveries.

Plans for regions that have return loads so as to maximize profit in logistics. Allocates picklists to drivers for trip booking and loading.

Acknowledges trip expenses for every local and regional delivery eg Offloading fees, tolls, food, and parking expenses. Shares tracking reports to sales representatives and clients after a load has been dispatched.

Checks the offloading progress of the trucks at delivery points and attends to issues when the need arises.

Communicates with the sales and inventory team before dropship so as to prepare invoices.

Organizes trip expenses for drivers in transit to the offloading point that is offloading fees, boards and tent expenses, and parking expenses among others.

Sources backload from every route that has distribution centres nationwide in order to allocate trucks that have offloaded.

Calculates the transport rate for each backload so as to determine costs in fuel, tolls and distance of the trip.

Supervises Truck Drivers for improved employee performance always. Reviews the performance of subordinates against set performance goals and targets.

Qualifications. Degree in Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw