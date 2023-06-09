fbpx
Friday, June 9, 2023
VACANCY: Management Accountant

  • Anywhere

Management Accountant (FMCG Industry, Harare)

Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Management Accountant with at least 2 years of experience to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for

  • Developing and maintaining the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.
  • Analysing costs and recommending cost savings across the organisation.
  • Reconciling theoretical Gross Profit and COS to actual performance monthly.
  • Ensuring all inventory is correctly costed across the organisation.
  • Supervising and managing the entire stocktake process across the organisation.
  • Conducting random inventory checks across the organisation.
  • Ensuring all stock variances are investigated and addressed accordingly.
  • Ensuring the accuracy of inventory held in the system at all times.
  • Ensuring the organisation’s profit aspirations are met through the correct pricing of products.
  • Assisting in month-end and year-end closing.

Person Specification:

  • Self-starter.
  • Analytical Thinker
  • Meticulous
  • Team player.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Accounting
  • Professional qualifications like CIMA/ ACCA and added advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

