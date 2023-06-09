VACANCY: Management Accountant

Management Accountant (FMCG Industry, Harare)

Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Management Accountant with at least 2 years of experience to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for

Developing and maintaining the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.

Analysing costs and recommending cost savings across the organisation.

Reconciling theoretical Gross Profit and COS to actual performance monthly.

Ensuring all inventory is correctly costed across the organisation.

Supervising and managing the entire stocktake process across the organisation.

Conducting random inventory checks across the organisation.

Ensuring all stock variances are investigated and addressed accordingly.

Ensuring the accuracy of inventory held in the system at all times.

Ensuring the organisation’s profit aspirations are met through the correct pricing of products.

Assisting in month-end and year-end closing.

Person Specification:

Self-starter.

Analytical Thinker

Meticulous

Team player.

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting

Professional qualifications like CIMA/ ACCA and added advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw