VACANCY: Management Accountant

Management Accountant (FMCG Industry, Harare)
Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Management Accountant with at least 2 years of experience to join their dynamic team.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- Developing and maintaining the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.
- Analysing costs and recommending cost savings across the organisation.
- Reconciling theoretical Gross Profit and COS to actual performance monthly.
- Ensuring all inventory is correctly costed across the organisation.
- Supervising and managing the entire stocktake process across the organisation.
- Conducting random inventory checks across the organisation.
- Ensuring all stock variances are investigated and addressed accordingly.
- Ensuring the accuracy of inventory held in the system at all times.
- Ensuring the organisation’s profit aspirations are met through the correct pricing of products.
- Assisting in month-end and year-end closing.
Person Specification:
- Self-starter.
- Analytical Thinker
- Meticulous
- Team player.
Qualifications
- Degree in Accounting
- Professional qualifications like CIMA/ ACCA and added advantage.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw