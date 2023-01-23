VACANCY: Management Accountant

Responsibilities
- Prepare monthly flash accounts, management accounts, year-end accounts
- Monthly and annual budget preparation
- Maintain monthly trial balance
4. Prepare audit file and liaise with auditors
5. Maintain fixed asset register
6. Review salary and wage journal
REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Accounting
2. Professional qualification ACCA/ CIS
3. Experience as Financial Accountant
4. At least 5 years in a similar role
If you qualify, please email your cv to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com. Candidates must be in Bulawayo.
