VACANCY: Management Accountant

Responsibilities

Prepare monthly flash accounts, management accounts, year-end accounts Monthly and annual budget preparation Maintain monthly trial balance

4. Prepare audit file and liaise with auditors

5. Maintain fixed asset register

6. Review salary and wage journal

REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Accounting

2. Professional qualification ACCA/ CIS

3. Experience as Financial Accountant

4. At least 5 years in a similar role

If you qualify, please email your cv to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com. Candidates must be in Bulawayo.