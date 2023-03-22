fbpx
Thursday, March 23, 2023
VACANCY: Manager (Solar Division)

An expanding solar company is looking for a qualified and experienced manager to join its dynamic team. The role will involve

  • managing the solar division
  • checking prices and competition.
  • Knowledge and experience in solar.
  • Managing and checking up in our shops.
  • Knowledge of the latest developments in solar. Ability to approach NGOs for projects.
  • having the ability to approach ZESA and the energy sector to stay abreast of what is transpiring on the ground.
  • Have an idea of how a solar farm works.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

