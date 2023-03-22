VACANCY: Manager (Solar Division)

An expanding solar company is looking for a qualified and experienced manager to join its dynamic team. The role will involve
- managing the solar division
- checking prices and competition.
- Knowledge and experience in solar.
- Managing and checking up in our shops.
- Knowledge of the latest developments in solar. Ability to approach NGOs for projects.
- having the ability to approach ZESA and the energy sector to stay abreast of what is transpiring on the ground.
- Have an idea of how a solar farm works.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
