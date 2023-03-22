VACANCY: Manager (Solar Division)

An expanding solar company is looking for a qualified and experienced manager to join its dynamic team. The role will involve

managing the solar division

checking prices and competition.

Knowledge and experience in solar.

Managing and checking up in our shops.

Knowledge of the latest developments in solar. Ability to approach NGOs for projects.

having the ability to approach ZESA and the energy sector to stay abreast of what is transpiring on the ground.

Have an idea of how a solar farm works.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw