VACANCY: Marketing Manager

Marketing Manager – FMCG

• Product development in regional and international brands

• Branding and Brand management

• Market Research

• Advertising

• Management of ICT-driven marketing programmes

• Excellent knowledge of regional markets is a must

Requirements

• Qualifications-BSc Marketing Management or relevant degree- An MSc/MBA majoring in marketing is advantageous

• At least 7 years hands-on marketing experience in an FMCG environment working with international brands.

• Computer literacy- Use of MS Office tools is required.

• A young go-getter who is self-motivated and willing to travel

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com