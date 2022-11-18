VACANCY: Marketing Manager

Marketing Manager – FMCG
• Product development in regional and international brands
• Branding and Brand management
• Market Research
• Advertising
• Management of ICT-driven marketing programmes
• Excellent knowledge of regional markets is a must
Requirements
• Qualifications-BSc Marketing Management or relevant degree- An MSc/MBA majoring in marketing is advantageous
• At least 7 years hands-on marketing experience in an FMCG environment working with international brands.
• Computer literacy- Use of MS Office tools is required.
• A young go-getter who is self-motivated and willing to travel
If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com